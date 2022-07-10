Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 177,243 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85.

On Friday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

