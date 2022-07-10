Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $682,951.36 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 25 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $1,746.50.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

