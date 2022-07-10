Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $107,800.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.13.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.