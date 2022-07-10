Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Sells 4,889 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDCO stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

