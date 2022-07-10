Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $1,197,200.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,197,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,912.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

