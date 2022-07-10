Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $459,325.44 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $459,325.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 48 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

PRVA stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

