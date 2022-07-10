Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $80,112.36 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

