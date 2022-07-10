Intelligent Financial Strategies Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

NVDA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

