Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.91. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

