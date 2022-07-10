Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

