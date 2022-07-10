iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $155,552.04 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.