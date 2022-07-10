iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

