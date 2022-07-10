iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 141,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

