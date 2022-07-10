iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Position Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 136,426 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

IBHC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

