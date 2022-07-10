iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

ERUS stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.