iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

