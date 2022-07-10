iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $48,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

