iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

