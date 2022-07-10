iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

