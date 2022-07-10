iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Trimmed by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $229.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average is $257.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

