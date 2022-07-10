iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after buying an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

