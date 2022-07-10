Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 98,393 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $605.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.51.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.