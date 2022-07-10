Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 98,393 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $605.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.51.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

