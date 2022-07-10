Jay Frederick Joliat Buys 20,237 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Frederick Joliat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

