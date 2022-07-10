Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

