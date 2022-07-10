Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.