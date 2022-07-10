Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.