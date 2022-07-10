Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Allstate stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

