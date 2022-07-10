Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

