Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.