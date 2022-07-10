Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

