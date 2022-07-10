Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

