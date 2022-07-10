Karen Singer Buys 96,071 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 96,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,206,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,786.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer bought 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer bought 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer bought 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer purchased 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.57 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.