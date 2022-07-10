Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 244,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 183,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

