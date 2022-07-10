Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.