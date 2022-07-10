Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

