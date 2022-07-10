Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.94 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

