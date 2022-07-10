Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after acquiring an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

