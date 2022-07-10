KeyCorp Cuts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

