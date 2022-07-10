Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 68.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,517,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 614,253 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.