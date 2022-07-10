KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $316.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

