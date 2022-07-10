Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Knowles by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.