Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $10.26 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

