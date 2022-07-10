LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.14 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

