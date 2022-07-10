Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
About Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE)
