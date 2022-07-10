Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

NYSE:LAD opened at $281.10 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.56 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.04 and a 200-day moving average of $300.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

