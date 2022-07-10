LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.