Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

