Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.