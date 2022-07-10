Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,800 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS opened at $40.55 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

