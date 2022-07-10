Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

